G7 DEFENCE MINISTERS BACK UKRAINES IRREVERSIBLE PATH TO NATO MEMBERSHIP

G7 defence ministers back Ukraine's 'irreversible path' to NATO membership

G7 defence ministers reunited in Naples Saturday pledging "unwavering" support for Ukraine and specifying that would include military aid, according to a final statement. "We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term," read the group's final statement following the one-day summit.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 19,2024
Defence Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies support Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," they said in a statement on Saturday.

"We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term," in its conflict with Russia, the G7 ministers said after their meeting in the Italian city of Naples.

Italy holds the 2024 chair of the group which also includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan. Representatives of the European Union, NATO and the Ukrainian defense minister also joined the talks in Naples.