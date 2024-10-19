Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian houses, property in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers on Saturday burned Palestinian homes and property near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, resulting in two injured.

The illegal settlers burned three houses, a poultry farm, and agricultural land in the village of Jalud, south of Nablus, reported official Palestine news agency Wafa, citing the local village council head.

Noting that the settlers "attacked the eastern part of the village," Raed Haj Mohammed said: "The settlers held several residents for a period, while some families who were harvesting olives in that area could not reach their homes due to the fires."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that its teams transported two injured individuals to the hospital after the settlers' attacks on the village.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization said its teams transferred "one man, 50 years old, with a head injury from a stone, and a second injury (the nature of which was not specified) of a 41-year-old man."

At least 757 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,250 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.





