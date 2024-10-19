Türkiye eyes cooperation with Germany on defense procurements: Erdoğan

Türkiye wants to strengthen cooperation with Germany on the procurement of defense industry products, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

"We wish to improve our cooperation by leaving behind some of the problems previously experienced in the context of the supply of defense industry products," the Turkish leader said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Istanbul.

He also stated that Ankara and Berlin were committed to combating terrorist groups, particularly PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which threaten public safety in Germany as well. FETO is the group behind a 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.