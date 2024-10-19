Erdoğan: If Israel cannot be stopped, regional peace is impossible

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech about the latest political and regional developments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



"As long as the massacres in Palestine and Lebanon persist, it will be impossible for our region and beyond to find peace. Over 50,000 people have already been killed in the region. We expect all political actors with a sense of conscience and foresight to take the initiative and stop Israel's aggressive policies," Erdoğan stressed in the televised comments.

Here are the highlights from President Erdoğan's remarks:

"Our Bilateral Trade Target is $60 Billion"

Erdoğan expressed his pleasure in hosting Chancellor Scholz and his delegation, noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the friendship agreement between Türkiye and Germany. He emphasized that Türkiye and Germany, as NATO allies and two large states, have strong relations in all areas. He mentioned that over 3.5 million people of Turkish descent live in Germany and that over 6 million German tourists visit Türkiye annually. He expressed hope for an increase in this number and highlighted the importance of expanding trade relations, with a goal of reaching $60 billion in bilateral trade.

"We Aim to Develop Cooperation in the Defense Industry"

One of the key topics discussed with Chancellor Scholz was cooperation in the defense industry. Erdoğan stated that they are eager to overcome past challenges related to the procurement of defense products and to enhance cooperation in this field. He expressed his appreciation for Chancellor Scholz's efforts in this area.

"Far-Right Movements Are Rising in Europe"

Erdoğan also addressed concerns regarding the Turkish community in Germany, noting the rise of Islamophobic and xenophobic far-right movements in Europe. He emphasized the importance of Germany's unifying stance and reiterated the need for joint efforts in combating terrorist organizations, particularly PKK and FETÖ, which pose significant threats to public safety.



Erdoğan stated that concrete steps should be taken, and he shared Türkiye's expectations with Chancellor Scholz.

"Türkiye Will Continue Its Stance"

The discussions also covered regional and global issues. Erdoğan highlighted Germany's key role in the European Union and conveyed Türkiye's views and expectations regarding EU relations, including the modernization of the Customs Union and visa liberalization. Another major topic discussed was Israel's inhumane actions in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its attacks on Lebanon.



Erdoğan condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis, stressing the urgency of a permanent ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the need for international pressure on Israel. He stated that as long as the massacres in Palestine and Lebanon continue, peace in the region and beyond is impossible.



"One of the other important topics we addressed was Israel's genocide in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its attacks on Lebanon. Unfortunately, the humanitarian tragedy in the region continues. As I have expressed numerous times before, it is essential for us, as the international community, to do everything in our power to establish an urgent and permanent ceasefire, deliver humanitarian aid, and apply the necessary pressure on Israel. As long as the massacres in Palestine and Lebanon persist, it will be impossible for our region and beyond to find peace. Over 50,000 people have already been killed in the region. We expect all political actors with a sense of conscience and foresight to take the initiative and stop Israel's aggressive policies. Türkiye has maintained its moral stance from the beginning, and we will continue to do so," Erdoğan pointed out.

"We Are Among the Countries That Have Appealed to The Hague"

Erdoğan highlighted the gravity of the situation, where over 50,000 people, including children, women, and the elderly, have been killed. He noted that many countries, including South Africa, have appealed to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and Türkiye is among those countries. He emphasized that such large-scale killings and injuries should be condemned, questioning the role of international justice in addressing these issues.









