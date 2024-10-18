Kamala Harris questions whether Trump 'fits' for US presidency

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Friday questioned her Republican rival Donald Trump's eligibility for US presidency, after he reportedly canceled interviews because of "exhaustion."

"He is, as we have seen, only focused on himself, and now he is ducking debates and canceling interviews. His own campaign team recently said it is because of exhaustion," Harris told her supporters at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Well, if you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world," she added.

Her remarks came after some reports claimed that Trump's team used "exhaustion" as an excuse for canceling interviews down the home stretch of the campaign.

The team later denied claims that Trump, 78, is turning down media interviews because he is "exhausted."

Harris said Nov. 5 presidential election is "one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime."

"As you know, everyone here knows this election is truly about two very different visions for our nation. Ours that is focused on the future, Donald Trump's that is focused on the past," she added.

Harris said Trump has "no plan" for how he would address the needs of the American people, and he is "only focused on himself."

"It is just the same old, tired playbook," she added.

Harris pledged to stand up for all American people, and she said her plan is to invest in American manufacturing and innovation.

"Because I will make sure America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century ... We will invest in the industries that built America, like steel, iron and the great American auto industry," she said.

The US will ensure that the next generation of breakthroughs, from advanced batteries to electric vehicles are not just invented, but built right in America by American union workers, she said, adding that Trumps is "no friend of labor."