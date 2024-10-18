US president Biden urges Israel to seek ‘path to peace’ after Sinwar’s killing

US President Joe Biden suggested on Friday that Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could provide an opportunity to bring peace to Gaza.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, ahead of their meeting in Berlin.

"The death of the leader (of) Hamas represents a moment of justice. He had the blood of Americans, Israelis, Palestinians and Germans and so many others on his hands," Biden claimed, referring to Thursday's reported death.

"I told the prime minister of Israel (Benjamin Netanyahu) yesterday. Let's also make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas," he said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for his part, reiterated Germany's strong support for Israel, but also raised his expectation for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, and de-escalation in the Middle East region.

"With the death of Hamas leader Sinwar, who was responsible for the terrible terror attack, the concrete prospect of a cease-fire in Gaza, and an agreement to release the Hamas hostages will hopefully be opened up now," Scholz said, referring to Hamas' October 2023 cross-border incursion, killing some 1,200 Israelis, followed by more than a year of Israeli attacks on Gaza, killing over 42,000.

The chancellor also reaffirmed Germany's support for US President Biden's diplomatic efforts, and a cease-fire proposal for Gaza.

"Joe, we have always supported your efforts in this conflict, and will continue to do so. Our common goal remains a credible political process towards a two-state solution. We are fully committed to this," Scholz stressed.

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and officials in Berlin have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.

But critics say Germany's blanket support for Israel's government, led by Netanyahu, is seriously undermining its credibility abroad, and increasingly isolating itself on the global stage.

Since Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza last October, it has killed more than 42,400 Palestinians and injured more than 99,000 more, most of them women and children.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the besieged enclave, where millions of Palestinians are displaced, facing famine and acute shortages of medical aid and other essentials.







