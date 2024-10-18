Erdoğan calls for UN arms embargo on Israel to stop inhumane actions in Gaza and Lebanon

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who were in Türkiye for the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform meeting, at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

During the meeting with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran, President Erdoğan discussed the process for establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan: It is Encouraging to See the South Caucasus Moving Towards Lasting Peace

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye will continue to provide full support for efforts to achieve lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted that recent developments in the region necessitate strengthening cooperation and solidarity, and that transforming the platform into an institutional structure would make the dialogue mechanism more effective.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's strong commitment to the platform, which was established to resolve regional issues through dialogue, and expressed his satisfaction with the progress towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Erdoğan: Israel seeking provocations to spread conflicts in Mideast region

Erdoğan stressed that Israel is seeking provocations to spread conflicts in the region. He warned that each day without a ceasefire brings the region closer to a wider war.



Erdoğan called for a UN-imposed arms embargo on Israel as an effective step to curb Israeli aggression and stated that Türkiye will continue to raise this issue on all platforms.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç also accompanied President Erdoğan during the meeting.



