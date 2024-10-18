Putin: Russia not to let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons and talk about the possible of Kyiv doing so is a very dangerous provocation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Ukraine should lift its ban on talks with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on possible Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
Russia is ready for dialogue with Ukraine but on the basis of what has already been agreed, Putin said.
Putin said that Moscow needs to secure conditions for a lasting peace in Ukraine, which he said would help ensure Moscow's long-term security interests.