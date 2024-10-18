Putin: Russia not to let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons and talk about the possible of Kyiv doing so is a very dangerous provocation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin: Ukraine must unblock talks with Russia

Ukraine should lift its ban on talks with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on possible Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

Russia is ready for dialogue with Ukraine but on the basis of what has already been agreed, Putin said.

Russia wants 'lasting peace' in Ukraine: Putin

Putin said that Moscow needs to secure conditions for a lasting peace in Ukraine, which he said would help ensure Moscow's long-term security interests.