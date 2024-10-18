Turkish FM Fidan, Hamas members meet in Istanbul to discuss Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Mohammed Darwish Ismail, the head of Hamas' Shura Council, and members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the humanitarian situation in the region, particularly in northern Gaza, was discussed. Minister Fidan stated that he would use all diplomatic channels to mobilize the international community against the humanitarian disaster occurring in Gaza.

The discussions also touched on the latest developments in negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire agreement that could enable a hostage/prisoner exchange.

Additionally, the meeting included an evaluation of the Palestinian reconciliation process, with Minister Fidan expressing his appreciation for the Cairo talks hosted by Egypt.

During the meeting, Minister Fidan also conveyed his condolences to Hamas officials regarding the killing of Yahya Sinwar.





