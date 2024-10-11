Mexico backs two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict: President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday Mexico backs a two-state solution for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This is the first time Mexico's new leader discussed the ongoing attacks of Israel against Palestine since being sworn in as president.

"We condemn the aggression being experienced, and we also believe that the Palestinian state must be recognized in all its fullness, just as the state of Israel is recognized. This has been Mexico's position for many years, and it is the position we maintain," said Sheinbaum during her morning briefing.

The ongoing conflict, which international observers and several nations have labeled as a genocide against Palestinians, has resulted in more than 42,000 killed.

Since the beginning of the escalation of attacks by Israel against Gaza and the West Bank after the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Mexico has held a position of neutrality. At that time, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated that Mexico would remain neutral and call for peace from both sides.

"President Lopez Obrador has always expressed, based on the constitutional principles of foreign policy, that what Mexico seeks is peace and that the United Nations should be much more proactive in pursuing and establishing global peace. We agree with this," added Sheinbaum.

Mexico's longstanding neutrality contrasts with the more assertive stance of other Latin American nations such as Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, and Chile, which have denounced the attacks of Israel against Palestinians and denounced the year-old conflict as a genocide.

In addition, Colombia, Brazil, and Bolivia have joined South Africa's case against Israel for committing genocide before the International Court of Justice.