Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon violate international law: Experts

Recent Israeli attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) constitute a violation of international law, according to legal experts.

Speaking to Anadolu, Tamer Morris of the University of Sydney Law School stressed that peacekeeping personnel should not be targeted as long as they are not directly involved in combat against Israel.

Attacking peacekeeping forces under the authority of the UN could be a serious violation of international law, Morris said.

"As long as UN peacekeeping forces do not engage directly in hostilities against Israel, any attack on them would constitute a serious breach of international humanitarian law," he added.

UNIFIL reported that on Thursday, its headquarters in Naqoura, a town in southern Lebanon near the Blue Line that separates Israel and Lebanon, and two nearby sites were struck by Israeli forces.

An Israeli tank targeted an observation tower, causing two peacekeepers to fall and sustain minor injuries, according to a statement from UNIFIL.

Morris explained that the attack would also breach UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates a response from the council for any violations, potentially through sanctions against Israel or calls for the resolution's implementation.

He added that the attack could lead to investigations and prosecutions for war crimes against Israeli officials and military leaders.

Peacekeeping forces operate under the UN's command but adhere to their own national mandates, he said. While an attack on UNIFIL is not technically an attack on the country that provides the troops, it could be politically perceived as such by the states involved.

On Friday, Israeli forces launched another attack on UNIFIL's headquarters, injuring several Sri Lankan peacekeepers stationed there, according to Lebanon's state National News Agency. An Israeli tank targeted a UNIFIL observation tower near a Lebanese Armed Forces checkpoint, while artillery fire struck the entrance of the command center, causing damage.

Morris warned that if the UN Security Council fails to respond due to a veto or political reluctance by a permanent member, that could have serious implications for UN peacekeeping missions. He stressed that countries might reconsider contributing troops to the UN if they feel that their personnel are not protected.

- Impact of Israeli attack on UNIFIL

Marina Calculli of Sciences Po University in Paris told Anadolu that Israel's attacks aim to destabilize UNIFIL and pressure countries to withdraw their peacekeeping forces, allowing Israel greater control in southern Lebanon.

She stressed that UNIFIL, stationed along the Litani River, is needed now more than ever, and that maintaining the mission is the responsibility of the international community.

Calculli noted that Israel has historically targeted UNIFIL, often accusing it of favoring Lebanon, a claim she called "completely unfounded."

"Israel's request for countries to withdraw their troops from UNIFIL a few days ago was already unacceptable, as peacekeepers have a duty to protect civilians in times of war," she said.

"Moreover, only the UN Security Council can change UNIFIL's mandate, not Israel. By attacking peacekeepers, Israel has created tension even with its closest allies, like the current Italian government," she added.

- History of Israeli attacks on UNIFIL

Calculli stressed that Israel has attacked UNIFIL multiple times in the past. During its 1996 Operation Grapes of Wrath against Hezbollah, Israel bombed a UNIFIL site in Qana, where 800 civilians had taken refuge, killing 106 civilians and injuring 116 others, along with four peacekeepers.

UNIFIL investigated the incident, known as the "Qana massacre," and concluded that the bombing was likely unintentional, but no significant actions were taken against Tel Aviv.

"I suspect this could happen again and ultimately put peacekeeping troops at risk," she said.

UNIFIL has operated as a peacekeeping mission for 46 years, serving as a stabilizing force for the Security Council, she noted. However, Israel has increasingly questioned the mission's credibility, seeking its dissolution.

The future of UNIFIL depends on the consensus of the Security Council, especially the US, regarding extension of its mandate, Calculli said.

- Israeli attacks could lead to downsizing of UNIFIL

Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group, warned that continued Israeli attacks on UNIFIL might lead to demands for downsizing or withdrawing the mission.

If Israeli forces keep targeting UNIFIL positions, even accidentally, UN officials and Security Council members may be forced to reduce or withdraw the mission, he said.

Gowan emphasized that the Security Council would likely want to keep peacekeepers in place as long as possible. However, if the mission is shut down temporarily, restarting it could be challenging.

He also underscored the critical role UNIFIL played in ending the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, advocating for the strengthening of peacekeeping forces on the ground.

If casualties among UNIFIL rise, some contributing countries might reconsider their participation and withdraw their troops unilaterally, he warned.







