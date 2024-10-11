Northern lights in Türkiye normal result of solar flare: Turkish Space Agency

The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) has said that the northern lights observed in Türkiye last night were caused by a geomagnetic storm triggered by a solar flare, making it natural to see the northern lights at mid-latitudes.

According to TUA's statement, the northern lights (Aurora Borealis), visible from various parts of Türkiye, attracted significant interest.

The statement explained that it is normal to witness this phenomenon, usually seen at northern latitudes, at different locations around the world due to a rapid coronal mass ejection from the sun.

It said that on the evening of Oct. 8, the speed of the coronal mass ejection on the sun reached 2.5 million kilometers per hour.

"The plasma cloud formed with this rapid pulse reached our planet at 14.15 on October 10 and caused a severe geomagnetic storm in the Earth's magnetic field. The impact of the geomagnetic storm was at the G4 level. Due to such G4-level geomagnetic storms, it is natural that the northern lights, which are normally observed in the northern latitudes, are also seen in the middle latitudes," the statement read.







