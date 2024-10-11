 Contact Us
News World

US soldier sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to assist Daesh

A US soldier who pleaded guilty to trying to provide information to the Daesh terror group to help it attack American troops in the Middle East was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday. Cole Bridges, 24, pleaded guilty in June of last year to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder US military service members.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 12,2024
Subscribe
US SOLDIER SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTING TO ASSIST DAESH

A U.S. Army soldier was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to help the Daesh [ISIS] conduct a deadly ambush of U.S. troops, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

Cole Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, 24, will undergo supervised release for 10 years following his release from prison, the department said.

Bridges, who was a private first class at the time of his arrest, was charged in 2021 with giving "military advice and guidance on how to kill fellow soldiers to individuals he thought were part of ISIS."

He pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in June 2023.

Bridges joined the Army in 2019.

Before joining, according to the department, he began researching and consuming online propaganda "promoting jihadists and their violent ideology, and began to express his support for Daesh and jihad on social media."