ERDOĞANS TWO-DAY BALKAN VISIT GARNERS WIDESPREAD COVERAGE IN REGIONS MEDIA OUTLETS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Albania and Serbia and his statements were widely covered in the regional media.

Erdoğan held a mini-Balkan tour for two days in the Albanian capital of Tirana and the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

The Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) gave extensive coverage to the visit, drawing attention to the signing of four agreements between Türkiye and Albania in cooperation, communication, education and agriculture.

The ATA also highlighted Erdoğan's remarks at the opening of the Namazgah Mosque in Tirana. "A symbol of brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries," he said.

Top Channel, one of Albania's television stations, emphasized Erdoğan's message to the Albanian people when he said, "We hope you will continue the fight against FETÖ."

The Balkanweb portal highlighted with the headline: "Erdoğan condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon in Tirana" in its coverage.

Other television channels and news portals also brought Erdoğan's visit to their readers closely and extensively.

- Serbia

Erdoğan's visit to Belgrade and remarks concerning regional countries were reflected in reports from Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosov, and Croatia.

Serbia's official news agency, Tanjug, highlighted the Turkish president's statement when he said, "We are living a golden age in our relations with Serbia."

Tanjug also said Erdoğan emphasized the importance of Serbia's constructive approach to Bosnia and Herzegovina's political fragility.

Serbian Radio Television emphasized Erdoğan's statements on the economy and highlighted his remarks about developing industrial relations between the two countries.