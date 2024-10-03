Ukraine says 12 injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv city

Ukraine said on Thursday that at least 12 people were injured in a Russian airstrike on the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

"The facade of a five-story residential building, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed … 12 people were injured, five were hospitalized," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that 23 people were provided with psychological assistance following the strike.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the building located in Kharkiv's northeastern Saltivka residential area was hit by a guided bomb.

"For such Russian strikes to stop, Ukraine must receive the required and, above all, sufficient support from the world, from partners. Every leader knows exactly what needs to be done. It is important to be decisive," Zelenskyy said on X.

The broader Kharkiv region was also targeted by an overnight Russian drone attack, during which Moscow launched a total of 105 drones on 15 regions of Ukraine, according to the country's Air Force.

A corresponding statement claimed that Ukrainian air defenses downed 78 of the 105 drones launched.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack or the claims.







