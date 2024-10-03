U.S. speaking to Israel about its response to Iranian attack: Pentagon

The U.S. has been in touch with Israel about its possible response to Iran's missile attack, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday.

"We are talking to them about their response," Singh told the reporters without giving further details.

Asked whether the U.S. is coordinating details of the response, she said: "I think without going into private conversations, what I could tell you, it's more about trying to understand what their response might be."

Singh said the U.S. will continue to engage with Israel.

"In terms of the, you know, advanced notice. Again, we're talking to them in terms of targets, what they might, you know, what a response might look like. Those aren't things that I'm just going to detail from the podium, and frankly, not going to go into additional private conversations," she said.

The U.S. does not seek a wider regional war, she said. "And we definitely don't see conflict with any country or group, that includes Iran."

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday amid heightened tensions between the two regional arch-rivals.

Tehran warned that if Israel responds to the attack, it will face more "crushing attacks."

The attack and Tel Aviv's announcement of retaliation have raised concerns that the region could be caught up in a wider conflict.