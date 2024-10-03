Turkish National Security Council: Türkiye stands by Lebanon

An official statement issued following the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council on Thursday emphasized Türkiye's support for Lebanon and called on the world to "take action" against Israel's increasing aggression.



THE COMMUNICATIONS PRESIDENCY ISSUED A WRITTEN STATEMENT OUTLINING THE DECISIONS MADE:



The National Security Council convened on October 3, 2024, under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



DURING THE MEETING:



- Information was presented to the council regarding operations conducted both domestically and internationally with determination, resolve, and success against various threats and dangers to our national unity and integrity, primarily focusing on terrorist organizations such as PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and DAESH, as well as recent international developments.

CLEAR MESSAGE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM



- It was emphasized that efforts to neutralize terrorist organizations based in Syrian territory will continue unabated, and any plans or faits accomplis that could jeopardize our national security will not be tolerated. Additionally, it was noted that efforts will be increased to resolve the conflict in a manner that aligns with the interests and expectations of the region and the Syrian people.

- Our determination to advance cooperation with our neighbor Iraq in combating terrorist organizations that pose a common threat to our countries, particularly PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, was reaffirmed. The importance we attach to the security, peace, and prosperity of our brotherly Iraqi people was once again emphasized.

"TÜRKİYE STANDS BY THE PEOPLE OF LEBANON!"



- It was expressed that Türkiye's resolute efforts to stop the genocide that the Palestinian people have faced for a year before the eyes of the world, as well as the need to enhance and sustain international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and peace in Palestine without delay. A call was made to actors in responsible positions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to prevent Israel's attacks that aim to extend conflicts beyond Palestinian territories into the Middle East. It was reaffirmed that Türkiye, alongside its nation and state, will stand with the brotherly people and government of Lebanon in the face of Israel's inhumane attacks. The banning of the UN Secretary-General from entering the country, declaring him a persona non grata, was condemned as the latest example of Israel's disregard for law.

- It was noted that Türkiye will not allow the abuse of its sincere approach and efforts to develop cooperation frameworks for establishing lasting stability and peace in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas; it was emphasized that acting with common sense is the most appropriate choice.



















