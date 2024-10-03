Hezbollah says it killed 17 Israeli troops in southern Lebanon clashes

Hezbollah said it killed 17 Israeli military personnel in fighting in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

"Field and security sources confirm that the number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed in the heroic confrontations led by the resistance fighters on Thursday has reached 17," the Lebanese group said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said it repelled six Israeli attempts to infiltrate southern Lebanon, as airstrikes continue to target various Lebanese areas.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, acknowledged death of another service personnel, taking the official combat deaths in Lebanon to nine.

While cross-border warfare between Hezbollah and Israel began after the Gaza conflict last October, Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Sept. 23 on what it called Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

Besides assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several other commanders, Israel has killed more than 1,100 people and displaced tens of thousands of others.

















