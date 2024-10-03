Escalation in Middle East has 'reached unprecedented heights': Russia

Russia said on Thursday that the escalation in the Middle East has "reached unprecedented heights."

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, and all parties involved in the conflict to declare a cease-fire.

"This unprecedented escalation in violence must be stopped immediately, and the fighting in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone must be stopped," he said, calling on Israel and Iran "to exercise restraint."

The diplomat said the consequences of the current crisis, provoked by the U.S. and Israeli destructive policy, will be "very profound."

Ryabkov said Moscow did not contact Washington over the situation in the Middle East as the two countries have "opposing approaches," but was in "closest contact" with Iran.

"We have excellent experience of cooperation in various fields. I think today is the moment when this relationship is especially important," he said.

On the evening of Oct. 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (ISRG), elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces, launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile strike on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their intended targets, while Israel said most of the missiles were intercepted.

The independent verification of the claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

Commenting on Israel's decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata, Ryabkov said it was a disregard for the international system.

"We are dealing with a reflection of an arrogant disregard for the fundamentals of the functioning of the international system. This is deeply regrettable," he asserted.

On Oct. 2, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz banned Guterres from entering the country and declared him persona non grata due to the "lack of condemnation of Iran's attack on Israel."