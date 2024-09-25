Kremlin urges Russian citizens to leave Lebanon

The Kremlin on Wednesday urged Russians in Lebanon to leave the country for security reasons.

The Russian embassy and other diplomatic missions in Lebanon are working to inform some 3,000 Russian citizens staying in Lebanon about the existing warnings and recommendations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

"All measures are now being taken to recommend our citizens to leave the territory of Lebanon as soon as possible, using the available opportunities of commercial transportation. This is necessary to ensure the safety of these citizens," he said.

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, the majority of whom are women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Lebanon, ignoring the international community's warnings that they would risk spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions.

Asked about the upcoming US presidential election, Peskov said Russia follows its own agenda, and American voters should worry about the issue, not Moscow.

"The political struggle is very tough. But believe me, this is not the number one issue for us," he said.

