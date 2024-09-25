Calls for reforming UN structure dominate annual General Assembly week

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Calls for reforming the international system dominated the 79th United Nations General Assembly, as world leaders and foreign ministers highlighted the inadequacies of global institutions in addressing the ongoing conflicts, humanitarian crises, and economic challenges.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set the tone in his opening remarks, acknowledging that global inequalities are reflected in international institutions.

He pointed out that the UN Security Council was designed by the victors of the Second World War, when much of Africa was under colonial rule. Guterres stressed the need for African representation on the council, while recognizing the potential resistance from those with political and economic power.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan echoed these sentiments, declaring that the UN has become increasingly dysfunctional and ineffective in fulfilling its founding mission. International peace and security are too important to be left to the whims of "five privileged countries," Erdoğan stated, reiterating his longstanding call that "the world is bigger than five."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also emphasized it in his speech at the Summit of the Future.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva highlighted the urgency of comprehensive reforms, stating that the current UN Charter fails to address some of humanity's most pressing issues. He called for a thorough review and revision of the Charter, focusing on the General Assembly's structure, working methods, and veto powers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that reform is "imperative" in global organizations like the UN. Humanity's success lies not in the battlefield, but in its collective strength for global peace, Modi said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described the Security Council's current structure as "outdated and exclusionary," demanding the inclusion of African nations and others in the council's decision-making process.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized that reform should address the needs of all countries, not just increase the power of a few.

New Zealand's Permanent Representative to the UN, Carolyn Schwalger, expressed need for Security Council reform.

UN FAILURE TO ADDRESS ONGOING CONFLICTS HIGHLIGHTED



Several leaders highlighted the UN failure to effectively address the ongoing conflicts. Jordan's King Abdullah II pointed to a crisis threatening the UN legitimacy and moral authority.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu called for courage in stopping "the genocide war in Gaza" and admitting Palestine as a full UN member.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized that one of the strategic goals of the UN Future Summit is a "comprehensive world order" and called for more coherent and effective global governance, including reform to the UN Security Council.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said that in order to achieve sustainable development in the world, the UN and its organizations, should take more active steps to coordinate the efforts of the world community.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic highlighted the need for rebuilding the credibility of the UN and said double standards must end.

East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao said his country advocated for structural reform to the Security Council, which has become "unrepresentative of today's realities."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined reform is meaningful if it is done for all, not just for some.

NEW GLOBAL ARCHITECTURE



The call for reform extended beyond the Security Council to other international institutions.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov described the Future Summit as a unique platform to lay the foundations for a new global architecture that works for everyone, not just the elite.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian demanded urgent reforms in the governance structure and international financial institutions to ensure fair representation of developing countries.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at an event in France, characterized the international system as "incomplete and unfair," citing the underrepresentation of many populous countries.























