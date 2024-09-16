WESTERN AUSTRALIA TO HOST MAJOR INTL TRAVEL, TOURISM GATHERING NEXT MONTH

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, will welcome the world for a major international travel and tourism event from Oct. 8-10, themed "Ancient Land; New Perspectives."

The 24th Global Summit, co-hosted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Western Australia, will bring together key players to discuss the future of the sector, with a focus on investment and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) travel.

Over 700 participants, including industry leaders, government delegations, and media, are expected to attend the event in Perth, known for its stunning landscapes and proximity to ancient Indigenous sites.

"The 2024 WTTC gathering in Perth will foster collaboration between key industry leaders and government representatives for a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future," Julia Simpson, head of the WTTC, told Anadolu.

She emphasized the significance of the summit, stating that the event will create opportunities for collaboration between public and private sectors.

Simpson further highlighted the lasting impact the summit will have, both on the local economy and the global tourism industry.

"The conversations we will have will set the foundation for long-term sustainable growth and collaboration across the industry," she added.

The top business leaders scheduled to speak at the summit include Greg O'Hara, founder of Certares and WTTC Chair; Matt Goldberg, CEO of TripAdvisor; Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel; Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company Group; Hiroyuki Takahashi, chair of JTB Corp, and James Thornton, CEO of Intrepid Travel.

Adding star power to the event, renowned wildlife conservationist and TV presenter Robert Irwin will also take the stage.



