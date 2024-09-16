Iranian president hails ties with Türkiye as 'friendly, brotherly'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday praised his country's relations with neighboring Türkiye as "friendly and brotherly," vowing to launch joint investments.

During his first press conference since taking office, Pezeshkian called Türkiye "a friendly and brotherly nation" that his government will engage in joint investment programs with, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

He also said he intends to visit Türkiye soon, aiming to invite Turkish officials, investors, and academics to Iran to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Pezeshkian, 69, was sworn in on July 31, in the presence of top-ranking government officials and dignitaries from at least 70 countries.

Last week, he visited Iraq on his first foreign trip as president.