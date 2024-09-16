ISRAELS DEFENSE MINISTER SET TO BE SACKED IN IMMINENT GOVERNMENT RESHUFFLE: ISRAELI SOURCES

Israeli sources on Monday evening said that the coming hours are expected to bring a government reshuffle that includes the ouster of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted informed sources saying negotiations are underway between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Gideon Sa'ar, head of the right-wing New Hope party, to replace Gallant, who has reportedly been at odds with Netanyahu.

The sources added that the reshuffle may be announced within hours.

Monday night hundreds of Israelis rallied in front of Sa'ar's home in Tel Aviv protesting the prospect of him joining the government over his rejecting a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian group Hamas, according to Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

Gallant has been under fire from Netanyahu's right-wing allies, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israeli media recently reported deep differences between Netanyahu and top security officials, including Gallant, who says the time is right for a cease-fire in Gaza, contrary to Netanyahu, who insists on continuing the war and keeping control of the Gaza-Egypt border area, known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured by Israel's nearly yearlong offensive, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.



















