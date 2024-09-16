Türkiye 'closely monitoring' aftermath of fire in Germany that killed 2 Turkish citizens

Türkiye said on Monday that it is "closely monitoring" the aftermath of a weekend fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens.

"Our Consulate General in Berlin has done inspections at the burned building. Developments are being closely monitored," said the country's Foreign Ministry on X.

The ministry added that local authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly blaze.

The fire took place on Sunday in the town of Eberswalde in Brandenburg, northeastern Germany.

A Turkish mother and her 5-year-old son lost their lives in the fire.

It was reported that there was a kebab shop on the building's ground floor and that the cause of the fire is unknown.

Past years have seen arson attacks in Germany on the residences of Turkish immigrant families.