Erdoğan shares anti-Israel boycott post for Gaza war in support of war-weary Palestinians

President Erdoğan's post is as follows: "With our voice, our words, our prayers, our humanitarian aid, and all the means at our disposal, we stand with Gaza and our Palestinian brothers. We will always continue to support their noble and honorable resistance."



















