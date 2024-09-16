Uzbekistan’s president hosts German chancellor

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Sunday in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand.

The two leaders visited Registan Square and took a joint photograph, according to a statement from the Uzbek presidential office.

Following this, a formal welcoming ceremony for Scholz was held at the Congress Center.

After the ceremony, Mirziyoyev and Scholz held bilateral and delegation-level talks.

"We view this visit as a sign of your special interest in further developing the multifaceted Uzbek-German relations and supporting the irreversible reforms implemented in the new Uzbekistan," Mirziyoyev said, highlighting the historical significance of Scholz's visit.

Mirziyoyev and Scholz tasked their foreign ministries with regular consultations on enhancing Uzbek-German relations and addressing international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders decided to develop a "roadmap" for training Uzbek specialists in high-demand fields in Germany and agreed to prepare a joint roadmap for implementing the agreements signed during the talks.

The German side expressed readiness to support the expansion of language learning and teacher training programs in Uzbekistan's regions.

Mirziyoyev and Scholz also signed a joint declaration outlining cooperation between the two countries at the end of the meeting.

In addition, agreements were signed covering migration issues, veterinary and livestock matters, climate change, sustainable water resource use, critical mineral raw materials and transportation.

A Technological Partnership and Industrial Cooperation Program for the years 2024-2026 was also established.