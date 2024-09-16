 Contact Us
Biden says U.S. Secret Service 'needs more help' after second apparent Trump assassination attempt

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. Secret Service needed more help to perform its duties after a second apparent assassination attempt against Republican election candidate Donald Trump.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published September 16,2024
President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. Secret Service "needs more help" one day after a second apparent assassination attempt on ex-President Donald Trump's life.

Trump was the target of what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials in Florida told reporters that they apprehended a suspect who was spotted by U.S. Secret Service agents with an AK-47-style assault rifle outside Trump's golf club.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, The New York Times and Fox News reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Routh previously told The New York Times that he went to Ukraine soon after the start of Russia's "special military operation" in February 2022 to encourage people to fight for the country.