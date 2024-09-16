Afghan interim admin to recruit 1,500 women in education sector: Report

The Taliban-led interim Afghan administration will recruit some 1,500 women in education sector, according to a media report.

The interim Education Ministry has announced around 8,165 posts in teaching and administrative positions, Kabul-based Tolo News reported on Sunday.

Eligible candidates from 24 provinces across Afghanistan will register within 10 days, and sit in examinations.

The examinations will be conducted by the National Examination Authority.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting head of the National Examination Authority, said: "In the past 20 years, our education system was weak; there were no teachers in many areas, and the situation of schools in the provinces was very poor."





