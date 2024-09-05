WORLD NOT OBLIGED TO PUT UP WITH ELON MUSKS FAR-RIGHT IDEOLOGY BECAUSE HE IS RICH: BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT

World not obliged to put up with Elon Musk's 'far-right' ideology because he is rich: Brazilian president

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Wednesday that the world is not obligated to tolerate Elon Musk's agenda simply because he is wealthy.

"The Brazilian justice system may have given an important signal that the world is not obliged to put up with Musk's extreme right-wing anything goes just because he is rich," Lula told CNN Brasil.

His remarks came days after Musk's social media platform, X, was suspended in Brazil, rendering it inaccessible in a key market.

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the suspension on Friday.

The decision followed accusations that X, owned by the billionaire, has repeatedly disregarded Brazilian court orders and regulations.

Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist," has consistently argued that the court's actions constitute censorship -- a view supported by Brazil's political right.

Musk further engaged in Brazilian politics on Tuesday by sharing a link on X to an upcoming demonstration that is promoted as a march for "freedom, protesting judicial overreach and defending free speech."