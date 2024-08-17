Russian cargo spacecraft docks at International Space Station

Russia's space agency (Roscosmos) on Saturday said the Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft launched two days earlier, successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, carrying a total of 2,621 kg (5,779 pounds) of cargo to the ISS, Roscosmos said in a statement.

The cargo contains 1,201 kg of tools and equipment for station systems, supplies for scientific experiments, clothing, food, and medical and sanitary products for the crew. The spacecraft also transports 930 kg of fuel for station refueling, 420 kg of drinking water, and 50 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.