AZERBAIJAN OFFERS AID AS PRESIDENT ALIYEV CALLS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN AMID TÜRKIYES FOREST FIRES

In the wake of devastating forest fires in Türkiye, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reached out to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a show of solidarity and support on Saturday.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate, President Aliyev expressed his condolences and concern over the ongoing fires that have ravaged various regions in Türkiye.

He assured President Erdoğan that Azerbaijan stands ready to assist in the firefighting efforts.

President Aliyev informed President Erdoğan that he had already ordered the deployment of a firefighting aircraft to join the efforts in combating the blazes in Türkiye.

President Erdoğan expressed his gratitude for the support, emphasizing that the strong brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is especially evident in challenging times like these.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, reinforcing their commitment to standing by each other during crises.

A forest fire that began late Thursday in the province of Izmir rapidly spread due to strong winds, prompting evacuations and extensive firefighting efforts across several districts.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said efforts to contain the fires continue with 596 vehicles and 2,965 personnel.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said around 900 people were evacuated.