Israeli negotiating team voices ‘cautious optimism’ on finalizing hostage swap deal with Palestinians

People stage a protest in front of the Defense Ministry building demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to sign a ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 15, 2024. (AA File Photo)

The Israeli negotiating team informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday of their "cautious optimism" regarding the possibility of reaching a hostage swap deal and cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The team "expressed to the Prime Minister cautious optimism regarding the possibility of progress on the deal, in accordance with the updated American proposal (based on the May 27th framework), including components acceptable to Israel," Netanyahu's office said on X.

"It is hoped that the heavy pressure on Hamas by the United States and the mediators will remove its opposition to the American proposal and will lead to a breakthrough in the talks," added the office.

Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in the besieged enclave and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people, while also generating a famine and spread of disease. Talks for an end to the conflict and return of hostages taken during the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion continue through mediators.

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar presented a new proposal to Israel and Hamas aimed at closing the remaining gaps to facilitate the swift implementation of the deal.

According to a joint statement, the discussions held over two days in Doha were described as "serious and constructive" and conducted in a positive atmosphere.

While the mediators did not disclose specifics of the new proposal, they noted that it aligns with the principles outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31 (three-phased cease-fire proposal), and Security Council Resolution No. 2735.

















