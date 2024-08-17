UK, France, Germany, Italy back Gaza cease-fire mediation, saying ‘too much at stake’

This picture taken from Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over the Hamad residential towers in Khan Yunis in the south following Israeli bombardment on August 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UK, France, Germany, and Italy on Saturday expressed support for the ongoing mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to end the war in Gaza.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and are encouraged by the constructive approach adopted so far," a joint statement read.

They welcomed the continuation of technical work in the coming days, including on both humanitarian provisions and specific arrangements concerning hostages and detainees.

The foreign ministers emphasized that senior officials are expected to reconvene before the end of next week, with the goal of finalizing the agreement.

"We urge all parties to continue to engage positively and flexibly in this process. We underline the importance of avoiding any escalatory action in the region which would undermine the prospect for peace. There is too much at stake," they said.

Talks continue to end the conflict that has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 were taken as hostages. The blockaded enclave has since been leveled, with most civilians homeless and hungry.