Undefeated Türkiye won the gold medal in the 2024 CEV U20 Women's Volleyball European Championship on Saturday.

The Crescent Stars beat Italy 3-2 in the final with 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-25 and 15-11 sets at Sofia's Hristo Botev Hall.

Beren Yeşilırmak rallied Türkiye to victory with her 21 points, while Begüm Kaçmaz contributed with 14 points.

Italy's Merit Chinenyenwa Adigwe was the top scorer of her team with 22 points.

Türkiye clinched their third title in the competition.