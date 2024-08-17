Palestine urges turning condemnations against illegal Israeli settlers' violence 'into action'

The Palestinian Presidency demanded Friday that worldwide condemnation statements on violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians be turned "into action on the ground."

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, cited a statement by presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh who welcomed the positions of the UN, the US and the EU that condemned settlers' violence and attacks on the Palestinian village of Jit that resulted in one death.

He stressed that the statements must "be translated into action on the ground by obliging Israel to halt its aggression on Palestinians" and to bring an end to all crimes committed by Israeli settlers.

Abu Rudeineh urged "imposing more sanctions on them to rein in their rising terror."

The Palestinian senior official warned "against the escalation of the crimes committed by terrorist Israeli settlers against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, with the protection of Israeli forces."

Abu Rudeineh's remarks came one day after illegal Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian citizen, seriously injured another and set fire to four homes and six vehicles owned by Palestinians during an incursion into the village of Jit in the West Bank, according to media reports.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army provided protection to the settlers during the raid on the village.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have spiked since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian sources. At least 18 Palestinians have been killed and 785 injured in the attacks.

The methods employed by illegal settlers vary from firing live ammunition to beatings, stoning vehicles and attacking homes, families and farmers.









