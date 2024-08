Monkeypox (MPOX) Guide: Here are transmission routes, symptoms, and treatment

Türkiye's Ministry of Health has published a guide on Monkeypox (MPOX), which was declared an emergency by the World Health Organization. The 2024 guide includes information on the transmission routes, symptoms of the disease, what to do in case of contact with an infected person, and treatment methods.

A News / Health Published 17.08.2024 21:44





