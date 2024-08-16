Qatari emir, U.S. president discuss Gaza cease-fire, regional developments

Displaced Palestinians flee amid Israeli shelling areas declared unsafe by the Israeli occupation after being classified as humanitarian areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip 16 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday discussed mediation efforts for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and regional developments.

The call, initiated by Biden and following the conclusion of cease-fire talks earlier in the day, was announced in a statement from the Qatari Emiri Diwan.

The statement said the leaders "reviewed recent updates in the strategic relationship between Qatar and the U.S. and explored ways to enhance it."

They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as joint mediation efforts to end the months-long Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

Additionally, they covered regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Separately, the U.S. announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Israel on Saturday to continue effort to reach a cease-fire deal.

Earlier on Friday, mediators in the Gaza cease-fire talks announced that the U.S. had proposed a new plan to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas.

A joint statement from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. at the end of the second and final day of talks in Doha described the discussions as "serious and constructive" and said they were held in a "positive atmosphere."

The statement said: "The United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties (Israel and Hamas) a bridging proposal that bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal."

The statement did not provide details of the new proposal but said that it is "consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and (UN) Security Council Resolution No. 2735."

The statement said technical teams from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. will "work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement's extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees."

DUE TO RECONVENE IN CAIRO NEXT WEEK



It also mentioned that senior officials from the three countries will "reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today."

Last week, the leaders of the three countries had said: "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

Hamas has refused to participate in the latest talks, demanding that Tel Aviv stick to the agreements made in July, based on a proposal backed by Biden in May, which was initially accepted by Hamas, according to Israeli media.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























