Belfast witnesses concerning increase in racially motivated attacks against Muslims

Belfast has witnessed a disturbing surge in racially motivated attacks against the Muslim community over the past several days.

The incidents have raised significant concern among residents and local authorities, prompting calls for heightened security measures and community solidarity.

The string of attacks began last week when far-right protesters started attacking Muslim-owned shops in central Belfast.

On Saturday, a crowd of far-right demonstrators began their journey toward the Islamic Centre in the south of the city. However, due to the police presence, the group decided to not target the Muslim association but aim the nearby Botanic Avenue, known to be Belfast's most multicultural street.

The attacks continued as the crowd moved on to the Donegall Road, where they smashed several businesses and burned a Muslim-owned supermarket.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received 13 reports of criminal damage and five of arson.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the "disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

"We are engaging with groups that have been affected by this disorder and we are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage to progress criminal investigations."

Addressing a special meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday evening, a worker of the supermarket told the authorities that there is a £250,000 ($318,000) bill for the damage and losses.

Local leaders and community organizations have condemned the attacks.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said he is very concerned with what is happening in the UK and the level of violence involved.

"The level of aggression and hate that comes from that is something we should have no part of in Ireland," he told Radio Kerry.

Martin says there is a "real issue" with social media platforms, with some cooperating with state authorities, while others do not. He mentioned Elon Musk's X as problematic and said the violence stems from "mindless, ill-informed stuff" on the social media platform.

PSNI has launched investigations into each incident and increased patrols in vulnerable areas.