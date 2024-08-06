Far-right rioters in UK may face terrorism charges - prosecutor

In the aftermath of far-right riots across the UK, individuals arrested are facing severe legal consequences, with charges ranging from violent disorder to potential terrorism offences, local media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC, Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson underscored the certainty of prison sentences for those involved in the violent activities.

"There should be no doubt about that. They are going to prison," he asserted, highlighting the gravity of the offenses and the commitment to swift and decisive legal action.

Parkinson revealed that charges of terrorism are being contemplated in certain cases. "We are willing to look at terrorism offences. I'm aware of at least one instance where that is happening," he stated.

He explained that organized groups involved in the unrest, particularly those planning activities to promote an ideology and cause severe disruption, could be prosecuted under terrorism laws.

The majority of the suspects have been charged with violent disorder, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

However, investigations are underway to assess if more severe charges, such as rioting — which can result in a 10-year sentence — are warranted.

The legal processes may take some time due to the complexity of the crimes and the necessity of gathering substantial evidence for charging decisions.

Parkinson reassured the public that despite potential delays, the outcome would invariably be stringent penalties for the offenders.

After a week of violence in the UK, suspects are now appearing in court. Over 400 individuals were arrested, and 100 have been charged.

The UK is going through its worst wave of riots in 13 years, with far-right demonstrators targeting asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.

A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fueled Islamophobic and far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29.