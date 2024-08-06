AI support provided by Google, Amazon, Microsoft to Israel amid Gaza massacres

The recent exposure of technology giants Google, Amazon, and Microsoft supporting Israel's ongoing massacre in Gaza through their AI systems has brought to light their involvement.



This revelation was made by an Israeli commander who confirmed that these companies provided cloud storage and artificial intelligence assistance during the attacks. As a result, these tools are being utilized to launch bombings on civilians.

They created an infinite storage space for storing intelligence gathered on Palestinians. They also provided location information during attacks through AI services.

It has emerged that the Israeli military received support from the world's major technology firms in its attacks on the Gaza Strip. This truth was confessed by Colonel Racheli Dembinsky, commander of the IDF's Computer and Information Systems Center, at a conference in Tel Aviv.

Amazon opened a virtual cloud storage space for the Israeli military. Since their own infrastructure was insufficient, the Israeli military transferred intelligence on Palestinians living in the region to this cloud storage.

Microsoft and Google also identified targets for bombardments through AI systems. They opened a portal to watch live footage from drones over the Gaza Strip. This portal includes fire, command, and control systems.

Dembinsky explained that working with these technology companies provided the military with "very significant operational efficiency" in the Gaza Strip.

The Computer and Information Systems Center tracks and regulates all data processing procedures for the Israeli military.







