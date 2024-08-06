"Steel Dome" developed by ASELSAN unveiled for first time

Images of the "Steel Dome" developed by Turkish defense firm ASELSAN, whose name was first mentioned at the Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting, have been revealed for the first time.

Türkiye has long been developing its own layered air defense system family. The short-range air defense systems, as well as the low and medium altitude systems within this family, have already been included in the inventory. The first phase of the long-range air defense system SİPER is nearing completion.

At the committee meeting, the interoperability of this family, its compatibility with newly developed air radar systems, and the management of an integrated air picture from the operations center were discussed under the "Steel Dome" heading.

When the system developed by ASELSAN is fully implemented, the national Steel Dome will be able to neutralize all threats entering or potentially entering Turkish airspace from virtually any altitude.









