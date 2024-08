Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says response to Israeli attacks will be strong and effective

Hezbollah's response to Israeli attacks will be strong and effective, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the powerful Lebanese armed group, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking in an address marking the one-week memorial of the group's top military commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike last week in Beirut's southern suburbs.