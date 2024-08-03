4.3 magnitude earthquake hits south of Algerian capital

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Medea region south of the Algerian capital on Saturday, but with no apparent casualties, according to official sources.

The tremor occurred at 9.51 a.m. local time (0851GMT), according to a statement from the government's Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Geophysics.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of the Derrag area in Medea.

The Algerian Civil Protection Forces said there were no requests for assistance or emergency calls after the quake.

Northern Algeria is known for its seismic activity, with the most recent significant quake taking place in May 2003 in Boumerdes, east of the capital, which measured around 7.0 on the Richter scale and resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and extensive damage.























