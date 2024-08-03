Türkiye arrests member of PKK structure in Austria

Turkish security forces arrested a member of the PKK terrorist organization's branch in Austria, said security sources on Saturday.

Hıdır Korkut was tracked down and arrested on July 22 as he entered Türkiye in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Izmir Security Directorate.

Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria.

He was detained and later formally arrested after appearing before a local court judge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





























