Trash balloon from North ‘lands’ in South Korean presidential compound

Heightening tensions between the divided Koreas, a trash balloon allegedly sent from North landed in presidential compound in South Korea on Wednesday.

"Nothing dangerous was found," the Presidential Security Service told Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The divided Koreas have been flown balloons carrying trash across the border in recent weeks.

Seoul has also resumed blaring out propaganda through loud speakers towards North from the border.