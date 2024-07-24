Sudan’s RSF militia agrees to US-backed cease-fire talks

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group welcomed Wednesday the US-backed cease-fire talks in Switzerland next month.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited the Sudanese Army and the RSF group on Tuesday to start the mediated negotiations beginning on Aug. 14.

"The United States remains committed to working with partners to end this devastating war," Blinken said in a statement.

Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the paramilitary group's leader, said in a statement on X that he welcomes the invitation and declares RSF participation in the talks.

He also appreciated "the efforts exerted by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland in organizing these crucial talks."

Dagalo affirmed his group's "commitment to our people and the international community to participate in the talks on August 14 in Switzerland and look forward to working diligently for a peaceful and democratic future for our country."

As of yet, there has been no comment from the Sudanese army regarding the US invitation.

The talks will include the African Union, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and United Nations as observers, the US Department of State noted in its statement.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.

On March 29, Sudan filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supporting the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.











