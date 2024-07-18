MALAYSIAS EX-PREMIER MAHATHIR HOSPITALIZED

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 8, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital for coughing, his spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

The 99-year-old ex-premier has been at the National Heart Institute since July 15 and will remain in hospital for a few days, the spokesman told Anadolu, without providing further details about his condition.

"Yes, I can confirm that Tun (Mahathir) has been hospitalized since Monday. Hospitalization will be for a few days at the IJN (Institute Jantung Negara (Kuala Lumpur)," he said.

"He is being treated for coughs but I am not able to go beyond that without official medical statement at the moment," he added.

Mahathir has had a history of heart problems and was last admitted to the institute in January for an unspecified infection. He was discharged nearly three months later.