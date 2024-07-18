Obama thinks Biden needs to consider viability of his candidacy: Report

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) stands with former U.S. President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama thinks President Joe Biden needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, a report said Thursday.

The Washington Post, citing multiple people briefed on his thinking, said Obama told allies in recent days that Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished.

The former president views his role as a mentor and advisor to his former vice president and expressed a sense of protectiveness toward Biden, according to the newspaper.

Obama has been actively involved in discussions about Biden's campaign, receiving calls from concerned Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Post said, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, Obama has shared his thoughts on the president's challenges during the conversations.

In various discussions, Obama has also shared his worries about polls shifting from Biden, his rival Donald Trump's growing electoral chances and donors withdrawing support from the president.

Biden has been facing mounting calls from within his party to step aside following a disastrous debate performance in late June that has further exacerbated public doubt about his mental acuity.

A poll showed that nearly four in five Democrats would support Vice President Kamala Harris replacing Biden if he bows to mounting internal pressure and ends his reelection bid.

Data from this week's Economist/YouGov poll found 79% of Democrats would favor the change with four months to go before Americans elect the U.S.' next president.