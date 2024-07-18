5 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

Palestinian rush to the scene after Israeli bombardment of a house at the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 18, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Five Palestinians were killed and several others injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the civil defense agency reported.

The airstrike targeted the home of the Abu Hasna family, claiming the lives of five people and injuring others, the agency said in a statement.

The attack also destroyed the house and inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings, witnesses told Anadolu.

Medical and civil defense teams transported the casualties to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, the witnesses added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















